Russian, Armenian cabinets maintain constant communication — Putin

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian and Armenian governments are in constant contact.

Earlier on Sunday, Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.

"Our colleagues are in constant contact. Government officials report to me, and they often visit Armenia, too. Members of your government travel to Russia. We will now discuss all this," Putin told Pashinyan at the meeting.