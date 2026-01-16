Ukrainian energy companies run out of equipment, materials — media

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian energy companies have run out of equipment and critical consumables, Bloomberg reports.

"Energy companies (of Ukraine - TASS) report that equipment reserves have been exhausted, with no remaining stocks of power transformers or other critical supplies," the article says.

Disruptions to power supply in Kiev and the surrounding region began in late 2025 after serious damage to energy facilities in the capital area. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko urged residents to leave the city if possible because of problems with heat and electricity supply, noting that at the time about half of apartment buildings were without heating. Eyewitnesses told TASS that electricity in Kiev is available for only two to three hours a day, with frequent interruptions to heating and water supply. Ukrainian media reported that many shops in the city have closed, while long lines have formed outside the grocery stores that remain open.