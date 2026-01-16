Belarusian Security Council hopes Oreshnik never comes into play

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich hopes the day never comes when the Oreshnik missile system needs to be used, BelTA reported.

Late last December, Russia's Defense Ministry said that the Oreshnik missile system had been put on combat duty in Belarus.

"The main thing is that we are confident we have this weapon. Certainly, we hope it will never be needed. It is a weapon of deterrence, for the defense of our country. Everything required and everything agreed upon by the presidents of the two countries, has been implemented and is functioning. As for what our opponents, our neighbors say… speaking and drawing conclusions is their right," Volfovich stated. "It is good that they do not see this Oreshnik. And it is right," he added.

Volfovich noted that Russia had recently carried out a second successful deployment of the missile system. He stressed that the Oreshnik is needed solely for the defense of Belarus.