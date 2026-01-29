US envoy to NATO says Ukrainian settlement 'close as ever'

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is approaching.

"We're getting closer and closer as we work through the very technical and complicated issues. You know, [US special envoy] Steve Witkoff has said that we're down to one issue, and that issue is territories. That’s the most complicated part of it. But, you know, that's progress," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel. Whitaker added that "security guarantees, the economic benefits that a peace deal would bring to Ukraine are done for all intents and purposes."

"We just need to plan on getting this last part done (the territorial issue - TASS). And I think we are as close as ever," he noted.