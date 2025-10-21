KURSK, October 21. /TASS/. Demining operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region are currently underway with active participation from the North Korean military, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on TV.

"Representatives of the Korean People's Army have played a vital role in clearing the border area. Today, they are deeply engaged in demining efforts, which are crucial for the future reconstruction and security of the region," Khinshtein stated. He emphasized that the area remains contaminated with land mines, unexploded ordnance, aerial bombs, and shells – hazards that pose major risks.

The governor also highlighted the strong fraternal ties between Kursk and the DPRK. "This camaraderie between the Russian and Korean peoples compels us to forge a unique partnership with North Korea," he remarked. Khinshtein further mentioned that an agreement is currently being drafted with the city of Kaesong, in North Korea, which is expected to become a sister city of Kursk, symbolizing the deepening of their cooperative relationship.