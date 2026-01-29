India to enter civil aviation market by cooperating with Russia — head of SJ-100 project

HYDERABAD /India/, January 29. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia on the joint production of the import-substituting Superjet (SJ-100) will enable India to enter the civil aviation market, Alexander Dolotovsky, Deputy Director General of Yakovlev, head of the Superjet project, said.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec), with the support of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and Russia’s Trade Mission in India, has presented the import-substituting Superjet (SJ-100) at the Wings India air show in southern India. On the sidelines of the exhibition, UAC signed a joint activity agreement regulating cooperation in the production of the SJ-100 in the republic with India’s state corporation Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

"We offer our Indian partners a unique aircraft that is completely independent of Western sanctions. This allows India not only to secure its domestic air travel but, most importantly, to finally enter the civil aviation market where India has had a very limited presence up to now," Dolotovsky told Russian journalists.

There is great interest in cooperation with Russia on the part of Indian partners, he said. "Our aircraft has been and remains the best offer on the market in the 100-seat segment," head of the Superjet project stressed.

"We see very serious interest from our Indian partners in collaborating on promoting our product in this market and localizing production," Dolotovsky noted, adding that "initially, the issue could be about individual components."

Asked about the possibility of manufacturing components for SJ-100 aircraft destined for the Russian market in India, he said that "there is no final decision yet." "We are open to any form of cooperation. I think our Indian colleagues feel the same way. We look forward to productive and mutually beneficial cooperation," he concluded.