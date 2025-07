MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Water is great wealth of Russia providing the country with competitive advantages, President Vladimir Putin said.

"[Water] is indeed enormous wealth of Russia. We have great competitive advantages in this sense. That is for sure," the Russian leader said.

"Where we have it a lot? In Siberia. But we should act there also in such way so that not to disrupt the known balance," the head of state added.