Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held his position for so many years for good reason, as he even made NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recall Jesus Christ, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on Rutte’s remarks about Russia’s top diplomat.

"Lavrov has worked for so many years not for nothing, since he made the NATO secretary-general remember Jesus Christ," Zakharova noted.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career.