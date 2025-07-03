Trump expresses dissatisfaction with situation in Ukraine after talks with Putin

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said after telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he is dissatisfied with the situation in Ukraine and believes that no progress has been made.

"We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about the war in Ukraine. I'm not happy about that [situation]," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington. "I didn't make any progress," he emphasized, referring to the settlement of the conflict.

During the briefing, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders lasted almost an hour. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, among other issues. Additionally, during the conversation, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of exchanging films that promote the traditional values shared by Russia and the US presidential administration.