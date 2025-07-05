UFC confirms plan to stage fight at White House in 2026 — report

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The Ultimate Fighting Championship confirmed plans to host a fight on the White House grounds, NBC News reported, citing a spokesperson for the promotion company.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he would like a UFC fight to be part of a celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is "dead serious" about the UFC fight plans, according to a White House pool report.