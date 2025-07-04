Airplane carrying eighth group of returning Russian servicemen lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. An Il-76MD aircraft carrying the eighth group of Russian troops returning home as part of a prisoner exchange with Kiev has landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the group had been released in accordance with agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine during talks in Istanbul. In return, Ukrainian servicemen were handed over to Kiev.

This marks the eighth group of Russian fighters to return home through such exchanges. Previous swaps took place on June 9, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, and 26.