Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the situation around Ukraine is very complicated.

"We talked about different things. We had a very good call, I think a very strategic one," the US leader told reporters, commenting on his July 4 telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. "It's a pretty tough situation," he told the White House press pool.

Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. "He wants to go all the way," the US leader head of state said, expressing doubt about Moscow's willingness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "[That’s] not good," he emphasized.

On July 2, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Washington would suspend the supply of several weapons to Kiev, including Patriot air defense missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems. At the same time, Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, but at the same time assumes that Washington itself needs weapons.

In a telephone conversation with Trump on July 3, Putin said that Moscow continues to await the dates for a new round of negotiations with the Kiev regime. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the issue of Washington's cessation of arms supplies to Kiev was not raised in the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the US.