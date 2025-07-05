Trump says US may send new Patriot systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of the Washington administration continuing to supply Ukraine with air defense systems.

Responding to reporters’ questions, the US leader said that he had discussed this topic in a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky on July 4. "They (the Ukrainians - TASS) are going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard," Trump said, referring to air defense systems.

According to the US head of state, Washington could send additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. The administration is currently considering it, Trump noted.

On July 2, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Washington would suspend the supply of several weapons to Kiev, including Patriot air defense missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems. At the same time, Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, but at the same time assumes that Washington itself needs weapons.

According to the Axios news outlet, Trump said in a conversation with Zelensky that he wanted to continue supporting Ukraine in strengthening its air defense.