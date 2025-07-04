Ukraine’s attack on Rostov Region was one of most massive — Russian lawmaker

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Russian southern Rostov Region was one of the most massive ones since the beginning of the special military operation, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

A massive drone attack on several cities and neighborhoods in the Rostov Region was repelled by Russian air defense forces overnight to Friday. In the settlement of Dolotinka, a woman died after a drone hit and damaged a residential house. Several neighboring houses were damaged too. In the city of Shakhty, around 6,000 residents were left without electricity after a Ukrainian drone disabled a substation. Several apartment houses were damaged in the city of Azov.

"It was one of the most massive attacks on the Rostov Region over the period of the special military operation. Air defense systems shot down most of the drones but many managed to reach residential areas. Single-family and multi-apartment house and cars were damaged," said Viktor Vodolatsky, deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.