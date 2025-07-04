Senior Russian MP says sees tendency toward establishing regular contact with US

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. There is a tendency toward regular contacts between Russia and the United States, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Judging by the fact that there have already been six phone calls between the Russian and US presidents, it is very important that we see a tendency toward establishing quite regular, permanent contacts to discuss important topics related to international affairs, the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East," Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United State held a phone conversation on July 3. It was their fourth call in six weeks and sixth since the beginning of the year, TASS calculates. The Russian and American leaders’ conversation lasted nearly an hour, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. The heads of state discussed issues including the Ukrainian conflict settlement and the Middle East situation. Additionally, Putin and Trump discussed potential exchanges of films, promoting traditional values shared by both Russia and the US administration.