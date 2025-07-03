Making big families chic, ushering in a "new age" in tech: what Putin said at forum

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia needs to figure out a way to make having a big family en vogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the "Strong Ideas for a New Age" forum.

The Russian leader also touched on tech, saying the country needs to make a big leap here and take its own developments and brands to a new level.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the head of state.

Making big families chic

- It will take some creativity to make having a big family cool in Russia, but Putin believes it can be done: "You are creative and intelligent people, and you will always find ways to promote family, large families, and support for motherhood and childhood. Only you and your creative moxy can make a good, large, traditional family a fashionable trend in Russia's development."

- Everything Russia does in the policy sphere, and all the country’s progress, is driven by the desire to improve the lives of its people, especially families: "The main purpose of making scientific, engineering achievements, and all special environmental initiatives is, first of all, to improve the quality of life of people and, perhaps, first of all, families with children."

- The participants of the forum are real workers and patriots: "One of the slogans that was shown at the exhibition: ‘Being an entrepreneur is patriotic.’ I am sure this is what happens in practice, and it will be so. And I've seen this again and again over the years."

Domestic brands and products

- Russia has to take a giant leap forward in the tech sphere, ushering the country into a "new era" of technological development: "It is with the participation of talented, enthusiastic people that we have to take a huge step forward, and in fact, launch a new stage of technological development. It should be a new era for Russia in the full sense of the word."

- A slew of new domestic brands have popped up in Russia, covering a wide variety of industries, including the high-tech sector: "Our new brands - and this is very important - span different industries. I've just looked at the exhibition, it's both food and clothing, but it's also high-tech, including the use of artificial intelligence."

- The products that appear on the market are Russian-thought up, and Russian-made: "And what is very important: that this is no longer reverse engineering, it is no longer something that has been disassembled, reassembled and worked on through import substitution - no. Many products are based on our own developments."

- Russia has built a unique mechanism to support industries and the development of the economy as a whole: "We have managed to build a unique platform, a unique mechanism for the development of individual industries, production, the economy as a whole, and therefore the whole of Russia in recent years."

About preserving the identity of the people

- Preserving the Russian culture is more important now than ever before as the world goes through tectonic shifts: "Forming a successful technological present and future, of course, it is important for you and me to ensure and preserve what makes us a united people, that is, to preserve our traditions, values, and national identity."

About foreigners who moved to Russia

- Russia always welcomes foreigners who want to live and work in the country, and who share its values: "We welcome those people who come to us with good education, good training, and a desire to work here, live here, and raise their children in an environment that they believe, is comfortable for raising a strong family. We will only welcome their willingness to work with us.".