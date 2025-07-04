Special military op helps develop new approaches to evacuation from battlefield — official

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The experience in conducting the special military operation has enabled new approaches to taking injured soldiers from the battlefield, State Secretary Anna Tsivileva said at a meeting convened by Russia’s defense chief.

Participants in the meeting discussed the modernization of evacuation vehicles and transportation of those injured from the battlefield, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"By now, high-speed small-sized evacuation vehicles, or buggies - robotic complexes that, if equipped with electronic warfare systems, help ensure the performance of specific tasks - have proved their effectiveness," said Tsivileva who also holds the position of deputy defense minister.