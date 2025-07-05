BERLIN, July 5. /TASS/. The German authorities should resume Russian gas supplies and repair the Nord Stream pipeline, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany party Tino Chrupalla told reporters at a press conference.

"This failed energy reform policy of the German government, which aims to transition to renewable energy sources, must be stopped," he said. "We demand an extension of the operating life of coal-fired power plants, as well as the resumption of gas supplies from Russia. Nord Stream must be repaired, and it does not matter who the operator is in this case," the lawmaker emphasized.

According to him, agreements with the US "could lead to a situation where, paradoxically, the Americans could even be the operator and benefit from Russian gas supplies." "This would immediately take the burden off our economy," Chrupalla concluded.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. As a result, only one string of Nord Stream 2 remained intact. Following the damage to the gas pipelines, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to determine the timeline for restoring the gas pipelines to working order.