Italian PM says US adjusted decisions on weapons supplies to Kiev, not halted them

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the United States reviewed decisions on certain components rather than halted its weapons supplies to Ukraine.

"The United States did not halt the delivery of weapons or support to Ukraine, rather it reviewed the decision to send specific components," Melon said addressing a forum organized by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa. This is an important aspect that, however, "does not imply a complete US withdrawal, as they try to present it," she argued. To prove her words, the Italian head of government said she had discussed "Kiev and trade tariffs" with US President Donald Trump.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems, and some other weapons to Ukraine. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel to discuss these reports.

At a news briefing, Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell subsequently declined to specify the types of weapons still being supplied to Kiev by the United States.

The Economist reported citing Ukrainian officials that the United States had halted all shipments of American weapons and munitions to Kiev. However, Trump said that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the United States itself needs these weapons.