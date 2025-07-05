Erdogan says F-35 fighters likely to be delivered to Turkey during Trump's presidency

ANKARA, July 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does not rule out delivering F-35 fighters to Ankara during the presidential term of US leader Donald Trump.

"We need F-35s first and foremost for our own security. The F-35 issue for us is not only a matter of [obtaining] military technologies, it is also a matter of strong partnership, especially on international platforms such as NATO. We have discussed this topic among ourselves and are monitoring its development. I believe that Mr. Trump will remain true to the agreements we have concluded. I think that the gradual delivery of F-35s to Turkey will take place during his [presidential] term," he told reporters from his press corps upon his return from Azerbaijan. Erdogan's words are quoted by the Anadolu agency.

In response to criticism from Greece over the possible delivery of these aircraft to Turkey, Erdogan pointed out that NATO countries should strengthen their defense infrastructure, meet their needs, and this should also strengthen the defense of the alliance itself.

"Therefore, Greece does not need to worry about the steps we are taking in the defense field. Turkey does not pose a threat to any country that does not threaten its security and interests and does not show hostility," he added.