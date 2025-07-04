Russia to keep close eye on Berlin’s actions concerning Taurus supplies to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia will keep a close eye on Germany’s actions concerning potential supplies of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kiev and training of the Ukrainian military to operate them, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said.

"It is not easy to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate Taurus missiles. I might be wrong but I have read in a German source that it takes some six months to train basic skills of handling this technology. And we are keeping a close eye on how it goes. Let us wait and see, because today we hear only statement but deeds often differ from words. We will watch for concrete deed," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He did not rule out the Berlin will ultimately supply Kiev with Taurus long-range cruise missiles following the government’s decision to classify information about arms deliveries to Ukraine. "The range of such products is not made public after the new German government decided to keep secret the list of weapons and combat vehicles that are transferred to Kiev. Such information used to be open and easily accessible for anyone who wanted to know about that. The motive for this decision is not to provide Russia with reliable useful information. In this context, naturally, no options, including Taurus supplies, can be ruled out," the Russian diplomat noted.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he discussed with Vladimir Zelensky the issue of training the Ukrainian military to handle Taurus cruise missiles.

Ukraine has been asking Germany to supply Taurus missiles for quite a long time. These missiles are considered similar to British Storm Shadows, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. However, Taurus’ have a longer range than Storm Shadow.

Germany’s Taurus supplies to Ukraine will wreck relations between Moscow and Berlin but won't stop the Russian army’s advance along the entire line of engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.