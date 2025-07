MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Vice President of Transneft Andrey Badalov has died in Moscow, law enforcement officials told TASS.

"Badalov’s body was discovered at the bottom of a residential building on Rublyovskoye highway. The preliminary cause of death is suicide," the source stated. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note.

Badalov had served as Transneft’s vice president since 2021.