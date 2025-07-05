BERLIN, July 5. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag has adopted a program document at a two-day meeting in Berlin, which, in particular, calls for lifting anti-Russian sanctions. The document is published on the faction's website.

It is noteworthy that in the seven points outlined in it, AfD does not mention the "remigration" of those foreigners who do not have the right to be in the country.

Earlier the use of this term by AfD was harshly criticized by politicians and the public. However, the party continues to insist on a significant tightening of migration laws - preventing refugees from entering the country, abandoning the simplified naturalization procedure, and providing asylum seekers with assistance in kind rather than in cash.

In foreign policy, AfD proposes to follow the "Germany first" course, that is, to be guided by purely national interests. It demands the lifting of economic sanctions against Russia, the cessation of arms supplies to Kiev and negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, the party believes it is necessary to repair and launch the Nord Streams and return to nuclear energy.

The AfD faction stated that Germany is in a "deplorable situation" "due to the continuing mistaken decisions of the old parties." According to its assessment, the country's economy is in danger, many mid-sized companies are forced to cease operations, and energy-intensive enterprises are forced to move production abroad. In addition, German citizens fear that Germany will be drawn into a military conflict at a time when the Bundeswehr is unable to protect its own country, the document says.