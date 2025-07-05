Israel mum on Iran's successful strikes on five military targets — newspaper

LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. Israel has not disclosed information about Iran's successful strikes on five military targets, including a large airbase, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing an analysis of satellite data conducted by researchers at Oregon State University.

According to the newspaper, six Iranian missiles hit five targets in northern, southern, and central Israel, including an intelligence gathering center and a logistics base. The Daily Telegraph noted that Iran had struck more than 40 Israeli infrastructure targets as a result of the 12-day conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on reports of hits on military bases. In turn, The Daily Telegraph said that Israeli and US air defense systems intercepted about 84% of the missiles.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.