Chinese foreign minister says war won’t solve Iranian issue, criticizes US bombing raid

PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. War will not solve the standoff around the Iranian nuclear program, and the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites raised a risk of a nuclear disaster, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"The unceremonious US bombing of nuclear facilities of the sovereign country can lead to a nuclear catastrophe for which the whole world will pay," he said at a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

According to Wang Yi, war can’t solve the Iranian problem.

Wang Yi expressed confidence that Tehran will not be developing nuclear weapons. He also reaffirmed that China respects Iran's right to peaceful use of atomic energy. "Force does not bring real peace and can open Pandora's box," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.