Two Kursk Region residents returned from Ukraine’s Sumy — human rights ombudswoman

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two more residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region have been returned from Ukraine’s Sumy Region as part of today’s exchange, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told TASS.

"We have returned two Kursk Region residents, civilians - a married couple - who were displaced to Sumy. A car has already arrived from Kursk to take them," she said, adding that the authorities will provide all necessary assistance to them.

According to the Kursk Region governor Alexander Khinshtein, the couple were held illegally in Ukraine for more than four months. "We will accommodate them at a temporary accommodation center, will help restore documents and receive all due allowances. They will be examined by a doctor and, if necessary, will be provided with medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.