US company no longer searching for investors to fund Kiev — newspaper

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. Shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, the US company BlackRock stopped looking for investors for its potential fund, the proceeds of which were to go towards the reconstruction of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the company initially intended to create a multibillion-dollar fund and announce it at a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on July 10-11.

BlackRock suspended its search for investors in January, but this information has only recently become public. Bloomberg pointed out that investors have lost interest in the project "due to a lack of interest amid increased uncertainty over Ukraine’s future." The company told the news agency that it has no "active mandate" with the Ukrainian authorities.

Initially, the fund's organizers wanted to raise $15 billion. However, before suspending work, they had only secured $500 million in investments from individual countries, banks, and other entities. Private investors also promised to contribute an additional $2 billion.