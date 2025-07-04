Russian, North Korean military personnel clash in friendly boxing bouts in Russia

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Twenty servicemen from the Russian and North Korean militaries took part in a boxing exhibition at the CSKA sports stadium on Friday.

"Today, we saw 20 talented representatives from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and boxers from the Central Army Sports Club [CSKA]," CSKA chief Artyom Gromov said at the opening of the event.

"I sincerely wish the participants of this training camp and boxing matches bright victories, a fair fight and new achievements! May this training camp serve to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between our countries," Gromov added.

According to him, such sporting events are about more than competition, representing a bridge of friendship connecting nations as well as an opportunity to share experiences and improve skills.

Gromov added that boxing is a sport that teaches discipline, endurance and respect for an opponent, and athletes will demonstrate these qualities in the ring.

"It is very important for us that the training camp brought together athletes from our countries, and that the motto of the International Council of Military Sports "Friendship through Sport" is reflected in such joint events," CSKA chief added.

Training camps between athletes of the Armed Forces of the DPRK and the Russian troops made up of CSKA athletes are held from June 23 to July 8.