DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. A former soldier of the 91st Separate Okhtyrka Brigade of the Ukrainian army, Alexander Postoyenko, told TASS that he sheltered a group of Russian servicemen in his house for two weeks while Ukrainian troops were stationed nearby.

"Our village was bombed with Baba Yaga drones. Ukraine was leveling it. And then these guys [Russian servicemen] came. I live in the suburbs, near the reservoir. They came over here, to our neighbor, to my house, and I took them in. They stayed with me for about 16 days, while the Ukrainians were just a stone's throw away," the man said.

According to him, this happened in a village near Krasnoarmeysk shortly before he was wounded in shelling. Together with his son, he had to evacuate to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, where he was later forced into army service.

Earlier, Postoyenko described to TASS how he escaped from the Ukrainian army and walked 100 kilometers to surrender to the Russian Armed Forces.