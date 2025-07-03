Putin tells Trump Russia not to give up on goals in Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, has stressed that Moscow would seek to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and would not give up on its goals, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Our president said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, eliminate the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current harsh confrontation. And Russia will not give up on these goals," the diplomat said.