Yerevan summons Russian ambassador, lodges protest over 'hostile rhetoric' from Moscow

YEREVAN, July 4. /TASS/. On Friday, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry which lodged a protest "over statements" from Russia discussing the latest domestic political developments in Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told radar.am.

According to the ministry, Yerevan conveyed its discontent with opinions being voiced by Russia through diplomatic channels. "The Russian ambassador to Yerevan was summoned to the [Armenian] Foreign Ministry and a note of protest was handed to him," the ministry said.

Yerevan said it had lodged a resolute protest over "the blatantly hostile" rhetoric in Russian media and what the ministry called similar statements from some Russian officials and experts.