STOCKHOLM, January 12. /TASS/. Norwegian authorities plan to allocate 340 million euros in financial assistance to Ukraine to support the country's energy sector, Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide announced.

"Funding is needed to support the purchase of gas that can be delivered rapidly. There is also a need to repair damaged infrastructure and procure spare parts," the Norwegian government's press service quotes Eide as saying.

It is noted that the funds will be channeled through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Energy Community, an organization of nine EU candidate countries that ensure the implementation of EU energy legislation.

In October, Norwegian authorities announced that they would provide approximately 7.2 billion euros to Ukraine by 2026. Since 2023, Oslo has already sent 190 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 16.2 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine through the Fridtjof Nansen program.

On August 26, 2025, the Russian Embassy in Oslo stated that Norwegian authorities were adding fuel to the Ukrainian conflict by feeding Kiev's inability to negotiate.