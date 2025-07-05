Tucker Carlson said he interviewed President of Iran

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson said he interviewed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We have just finished up an interview with Masoud Pezeshkian who is the President of Iran, a 70-year old heart surgeon, who leads the country we were in war with just about a week and half ago," the journalist said in a video message posted on the X social network.

Carlson also said that the main purpose of the interview is to try to find out from the head of the executive branch of power the whole truth about his plans regarding relations with Israel and the United States.