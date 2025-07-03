Senior Russian Navy commander Gudkov killed in Kursk Region — official

VLADIVOSTOK, July 3. /TASS/. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mikhail Gudkov, a Guards Major General and former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet Naval Infantry, was killed in the Kursk Region, Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako reported via Telegram.

Gudkov’s faithful friend Nariman Shikhaliyev, too, was killed, Kozhemyako added.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow servicemen of Mikhail Gudkov, Nariman Shikhaliyev, and all other fighters who were killed in the Kursk Region," the governor of the region in Russia’s Far East, wrote in a Telegram post.

According to him, Gudkov was a strong-willed fighter who never stopped visiting the positions of naval infantry officers even after he assumed the post of deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Major General Gudkov was killed while on a combat mission in a border area of the Kursk Region on July 2.

Gudkov, 42, participated in the special military operation as commander of the 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade from February 24, 2022. In March 2025, he was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. President Vladimir Putin announced the appointment of Gudkov at a meeting with sailors of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk. The head of state then put Gudkov in charge of the Navy’s entire naval infantry and all missile and coast artillery troops.