IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A 23-year-old Russian woman has been detained in St. Petersburg for plotting a terrorist attack, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.
TASS has compiled the key facts about the circumstances behind the plot.
Apprehension
- Since April, the detainee has been in St. Petersburg, spying on a local defense company employee.
- FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car.
- The detainee said she had been promised a remuneration for a terrorist attack targeting a defense company employee.
Communication with Ukraine’s Security Service
- In June 2024, the girl volunteered to establish contact with a Ukrainian security agent via messengers.
- She requested assistance in leaving Russia and getting citizenship of an EU country for her subversive role.
- The girl was tasked with writing pro-Ukrainian graffiti on public places in the Moscow Region.
- She has previously attempted to set a railway facility on fire.
Investigation
- A criminal case has been opened, and the detainee has been placed in custody.
- A probe into the circumstances behind committed crimes is underway.
- An operation to register actions by the Russian female citizen suspected of high treason and identify the masterminds is currently underway.