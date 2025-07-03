IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A 23-year-old Russian woman has been detained in St. Petersburg for plotting a terrorist attack, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the circumstances behind the plot.

Apprehension

- Since April, the detainee has been in St. Petersburg, spying on a local defense company employee.

- FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car.

- The detainee said she had been promised a remuneration for a terrorist attack targeting a defense company employee.

Communication with Ukraine’s Security Service

- In June 2024, the girl volunteered to establish contact with a Ukrainian security agent via messengers.

- She requested assistance in leaving Russia and getting citizenship of an EU country for her subversive role.

- The girl was tasked with writing pro-Ukrainian graffiti on public places in the Moscow Region.

- She has previously attempted to set a railway facility on fire.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been opened, and the detainee has been placed in custody.

- A probe into the circumstances behind committed crimes is underway.

- An operation to register actions by the Russian female citizen suspected of high treason and identify the masterminds is currently underway.