MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine, as achieving all its objectives through political and diplomatic means remains impossible at this stage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on yesterday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.

"During the conversation, President Putin reaffirmed our commitment to achieving the goals of the special military operation and emphasized that we would prefer to accomplish them through political and diplomatic avenues," Peskov stated. "However, as long as this remains unattainable, the special military operation will continue," he added.

Putin has outlined several key objectives of the special military operation. These include denazification, which refers to eliminating Nazi-affiliated groups from Ukraine’s leadership and ending the pressure on Russian-speaking Ukrainians and their culture.

Another priority is the demilitarization of Ukraine — ensuring that the country renounces any attempts to pose an armed threat to its neighbors. Additionally, Moscow insists that Kiev must remain nuclear-free and stay outside any military blocs, in line with Ukraine’s 1991 Declaration of Independence.

Russia also calls for the recognition of new territorial realities, including the incorporation of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as the subsequent inclusion of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, following referendums.