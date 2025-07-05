{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Investigators identify Ukrainian commander who ordered to down plane with POWs in 2024

Dzyaman has been charged in absentia with committing a terrorist act, and an international search has been launched for him

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has established that Nikolay Dzyaman, commander of Ukraine’s 138th anti-aircraft missile brigade, ordered the downing of the Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners in 2024, the press service told TASS.

"The aircraft was shot down with an anti-aircraft missile from a Patriot air defense system. In cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, it was determined that these systems are in service with Ukraine’s 138th anti-aircraft missile brigade. The servicemen who struck the aircraft were carrying out an illegal order from brigade commander Nikolay Dzyaman and the higher command of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Investigative Committee said following a meeting held in Donetsk by Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

Dzyaman has been charged in absentia with committing a terrorist act, and an international search has been launched for him. "The investigation is continuing to identify other accomplices in the crime, including senior military officials of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the press service noted.

On January 24, 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Il-76M plane was shot down in the Belgorod Region by a US Patriot missile system. On board were crew members and 65 Ukrainian servicemen who were being transported for an exchange. All were killed.

Military vehicle blown up in Odessa, injuring driver — news outlet
According to its information, the car belonged to a serviceman
Mother of one of Russian citizens detained in Baku says prison conditions are quite good
Apart from her, relatives of two other detainees are currently staying in Baku, she added
New Syrian government ready to retain Russian military bases in country
Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Khmeimim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia
Airplane carrying eighth group of returning Russian servicemen lands near Moscow
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the group had been released in accordance with agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine during talks in Istanbul
Chinese foreign minister says war won’t solve Iranian issue, criticizes US bombing raid
Wang Yi expressed confidence that Tehran will not be developing nuclear weapons
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
BRICS is shaping a new framework for polycentric globalization — expert
Fedor Voytolovsky clarified that China is one of the key drivers of globalization
Putin tells Trump Moscow awaits dates for new round of talks with Kiev — Kremlin
The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2
Ex-Ukrainian soldier lets Russian troops hide out in his house for two weeks
According to the soldier, Russian servicemen stayed with him for about 16 days, while the Ukrainians were just a stone's throw away
Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows
The poll, carried out between June 23 and June 29, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older
Trump tells Zelensky he wants to continue helping Ukraine with air defense — report
The US president was referring to the pause in US supplies of some weapons to Ukraine
Deal to buy TikTok almost done, US to start talks with China in next few days — Trump
On June 29, Trump told Fox News that a "group of very wealthy people" was ready to buy TikTok from ByteDance
Hamas says it hands positive response to Gaza ceasefire plan to mediators
"The movement is ready to begin talks on implementing the proposal under consideration immediately", the radicals said in a statement
Actor Steven Seagal may be eligible for $80 monthly pension as Russian citizen
The Hollywood star has been granted Russian citizenship
US cuts weapons supplies to Kiev for political reasons, not because of arms shortfall
The Italian military journalist highlighted that the 8,500 155 mm artillery shells that have recently been halted can be produced by the US defense industry "in less than five days"
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
IAEA says its inspectors left Iran
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed the need for talks with Iran on resuming the agency’s monitoring activity in that country
Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian civilians amid renewed peace push — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over this period, at least 2,572 people were injured, and at least 454 civilians were killed
Press review: Putin, Trump talk again and Moscow calls for hard stop to all arms to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 4th
Ukrainian POWs go fighting for Russia
Pavel Bolbot refused to be exchanged with Ukraine
Woman who killed Lugansk ex-mayor led troubled life
According to her acquaintance Sergey, she had been a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses until 2014 and may have been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Police officer who was attacked in Nalchik received numerous knife wounds
The attacker was neutralized
Trump signs bill on taxes, spending and debt ceiling
"It's the biggest bill ever signed of its kind," US president said before signing the bill in a ceremony outside the White House
On Independence Day, Elon Musk asks X users to decide if he should create America Party
Within the first hour alone, over 81,000 users participated, with 64.8% supporting the idea of forming a new party
Putin to take part in Brazil BRICS Summit on July 6 via video link — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, there will also be another event, which the Kremlin will announce at a later date
Pentagon chief makes decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine unilaterally — media
NBC also noted that Pete Hegseth’s deputy for political affairs, Elbridge Colby, supported the move, as he has long advocated for reducing US involvement in the Ukrainian conflict
Support for street protesters in Serbia fading by the day, says Serbian president
According to Aleksandar Vucic, the protesters' "brave deeds" mostly end in tears at police stations
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Trump, Zelensky discuss supply of air defense to Kiev in phone call — reporter
The call lasted around 40 minutes
Former UFC champion McGregor wants to join White House Independence Day fight next year
"Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!" the Irishman wrote
Musk suggests Congress strategy for his hypothetical political party
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts", he wrote
Senior Russian Navy commander Gudkov killed in Kursk Region — official
Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako added that Gudkov’s faithful friend Nariman Shikhaliyev, too, was killed
President is always independent in making decisions, senior Russian security official says
"There is a hierarchy of decision making everywhere," Dmitry Medvedev said
Trump acknowledges Russia’s successes in coping with sanctions, calls Putin ‘professional’
On July 3, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation
Senior Russian MP says sees tendency toward establishing regular contact with US
"It is very important that we see a tendency toward establishing quite regular, permanent contacts to discuss important topics related to international affairs, the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East," Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said
Yerevan summons Russian ambassador, lodges protest over 'hostile rhetoric' from Moscow
Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry and a note of protest was handed to him, the ministry said
Brazil wants to create guarantee mechanisms to increase investments in BRICS
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that this is also an important area of joint work
Liberation of Melovoye to crush Ukrainian defense in Kharkov area — authorities
Vitaly Ganchev аdded that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically fulfilling the task of creating and expanding the buffer zone along the state border to ensure civilian safety
Seventeen CubeSat satellites to be launched in Q3 2025 — Roscosmos
"Payloads are planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2025 from the Vostochny launch site," the company noted
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Putin tells Trump Russia not to give up on goals in Ukraine — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the Russian president said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, eliminate the well-known root causes
FACTBOX: What is known about attack on traffic police officer in Nalchik
The traffic police officer who was wounded in the attack has been taken to hospital in serious condition, local emergencies service said
Italian PM says US adjusted decisions on weapons supplies to Kiev, not halted them
Giorgia Meloni said she had discussed "Kiev and trade tariffs" with US President Donald Trump
Russia welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to attend SPIEF 2026 as guest country — Lavrov
It is especially symbolic that this landmark event will take place in the same year when both nations celebrate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Russian foreign minister said
IN BRIEF: What is known about death of Lugansk ex-mayor from terrorist attack
Manolis Pilavov was blown up by a female suicide bomber, according to preliminary information
Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission
According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period
Tajikistan supports elimination of trade and transport barriers between ECO countries
Emomali Rahmon noted that in 2024, the share of Tajikistan's trade turnover with the ECO countries amounted to 33% of the total volume of foreign trade of the republic
Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap was equal, two Kursk Region residents also returned home
The source added that the procedure of the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev continues
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
West should get used to Moscow’s independent policy — Russian lawmaker
Grigory Karasin said continued communication between the countries is important
Putin-Trump dialogue marginalizes EU on Ukraine — La Stampa
According to the newspaper, Kiev now finds itself in its most precarious position since the conflict began
Moscow formally recognizes Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — Russian MFA
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on recommendation from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the Russian ambassador in the Asian country, Dmitry Zhirnov
IDF says controls around 65% of Gaza Strip
Over this period, "the Israeli Air Force has struck over 7,500 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, underground tunnel routes, and terrorists from the various terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF added
External power supply to Zaporozhye nuke plant restored
"The Dneprovskaya 750 kV line is back in operation," the nuclear facility said
Nearly 100 targets attacked by Israel in Gaza during past day
"Among the targets struck were launchers, military structures, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets," the Israel Defense Forsed said
Zelensky says he discusses air defense, situation on front line with Trump
Zelensky described the conversation with the US leader as "very important and useful"
Over 60 killed in floods, landslides in Northern India — agency
Rescuers continue to search for those missing, humanitarian camps have been set up in safe areas
Two Kursk Region residents returned from Ukraine’s Sumy — human rights ombudswoman
According to the Kursk Region governor Alexander Khinshtein, the couple were held illegally in Ukraine for more than four months
30 more Kursk Region residents remaining in Ukraine — human rights ombudswoman
Tatiana Mosklakova pointed out that Russia is doing its best to return them
Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’
Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
China’s foreign minister warns against repeating Israel-Iran conflict
According to Wang Yi, force should be used in the interest of peace and not to prove that someone is right
India may impose retaliatory duties on US over tariffs on car imports — WTO
The safeguard measures will affect $2,895 million worth of relevant goods from India to the United States annually
Russia open to Riyadh as venue for new talks with US — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that he and presidential aide Yury Ushakov had led the Russian delegation at the Moscow-Washington talks in Riyadh
BRICS countries continue working on cross-border payments — Russian Finance Minister
"A strong financial market of countries of the Global South is needed," Anton Siluanov said
Hamas’ new leader in Gaza not set for compromises with Israel — media
One of the sources said that Izz al-Din al-Haddad had warned recently that either Hamas makes a "honorable deal" to end the war with Israel or else the war will become "a war of liberation or a war of martyrdom"
Russian envoy says UK, France, Germany complicit in US, Israeli attacks on Iran
As Andrey Kelin noted, the plans of the British leadership have long ceased to include fostering a fair and equitable dialogue with Iran
Transneft vice president Andrey Badalov dies in Moscow in apparent suicide
Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note
Air defenses down two drones flying toward Moscow — mayor
Emergency services are working at the crash site
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
The drone attack on the southern Rostov Region killed a woman, Governor Yury Slyusar said
Russia may increase duties on flowers imported from unfriendly countries
The Russian government lifted the duty on imports of flowers from unfriendly countries from 5% to 20% in 2024
Around 40% of Americans would back Musk’s party, survey reveals
The survey was conducted among 1,000 adult Americans between June 30 and July 2
Russian, North Korean military personnel clash in friendly boxing bouts in Russia
According to CSKA chief Artyom Gromov, such sporting events are about more than competition, representing a bridge of friendship connecting nations as well as an opportunity to share experiences and improve skills
West 'squeezing' Poland to send troops to Ukraine — president
Andrzej Duda emphasized that he did not consider Poland’s participation in a potential NATO stabilization mission in Ukraine necessary
Macron says no progress made with Russia on Ukraine front
According to the French leader, "a ceasefire would pave the way for peace"
UFC confirms plan to stage fight at White House in 2026 — report
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he would like a UFC fight to be part of a celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence
Making big families chic, ushering in a "new age" in tech: what Putin said at forum
Russia has to take a giant leap forward in the tech sphere, ushering the country into a "new era" of technological development, the president noted
Ukraine’s attack on Rostov Region was one of most massive — Russian lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky said that air defense systems shot down most of the drones but many managed to reach residential areas
Russia closely monitors Trump’s statements — Kremlin
After the conversation, the US president expressed his disappointment with slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement
Russian MFA strongly condemns US move to harden sanctions against Cuba
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia will continue to strengthen multifaceted interaction with Cuban friends in the spirit of close relations of strategic partnership
Russia surpasses all Western countries in terms of GDP growth over past 20 years — envoy
Special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev later noted that these figures were achieved through the development of energy, infrastructure, and technology
Backup generators supply ZNPP after Dneprovskaya line failure
The press service added that the causes of the disconnection are currently under investigation
Largest Legoland amusement park opens to visitors in Shanghai
Spanning 318,000 square meters, Shanghai Legoland features eight themed areas, 75 attractions, and a 250-room hotel
EC mum on outcome of gas, sanction talks with Slovakia
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico blocked the decision on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the summit in Brussels on July 26
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Trump expresses dissatisfaction with situation in Ukraine after talks with Putin
"I didn't make any progress," US President emphasized, referring to the settlement of the conflict
Russia to keep close eye on Berlin’s actions concerning Taurus supplies to Kiev — diplomat
"It is not easy to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate Taurus missiles," Sergey Nechayev said
Trump, Zelensky hold phone call — senior Ukrainian official
"A very important and meaningful conversation," Andrey Yermak said
Water riches provide Russia with competitive advantages — Putin
The Russian president said that water is enormous wealth of Russia
Trump says US may send new Patriot systems to Ukraine
According to the US head of state, Washington could send additional Patriot systems to Ukraine
Russian Cabinet adds bananas to list of national agricultural products
The relevant decree of the government was posted on the official web portal of legal information
Special military op helps develop new approaches to evacuation from battlefield — official
"By now, high-speed small-sized evacuation vehicles, or buggies have proved their effectiveness," State Secretary Anna Tsivileva said
Citizens of most EU states oppose Ukraine's admission to union — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that 95% of respondents who took part in a nationwide referendum in Hungary voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU
Russian forces start creating 20-kilometer buffer zone near Belgorod Region — expert
Military expert noted that, until recently, this section of the front "was in a static state" and fighting there was "an extremely rare phenomenon."
Russia to continue special op unless goals can be achieved peacefully — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin has outlined several key objectives of the special military operation
Rostec to launch its own RUBx token, RT-Pay payment platform
The platform fully complies with Russian legislation, including the requirements of the Central Bank, as well as measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, Rostec noted
