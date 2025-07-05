Investigators identify Ukrainian commander who ordered to down plane with POWs in 2024

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has established that Nikolay Dzyaman, commander of Ukraine’s 138th anti-aircraft missile brigade, ordered the downing of the Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners in 2024, the press service told TASS.

"The aircraft was shot down with an anti-aircraft missile from a Patriot air defense system. In cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, it was determined that these systems are in service with Ukraine’s 138th anti-aircraft missile brigade. The servicemen who struck the aircraft were carrying out an illegal order from brigade commander Nikolay Dzyaman and the higher command of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Investigative Committee said following a meeting held in Donetsk by Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

Dzyaman has been charged in absentia with committing a terrorist act, and an international search has been launched for him. "The investigation is continuing to identify other accomplices in the crime, including senior military officials of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the press service noted.

On January 24, 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Il-76M plane was shot down in the Belgorod Region by a US Patriot missile system. On board were crew members and 65 Ukrainian servicemen who were being transported for an exchange. All were killed.