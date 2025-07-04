Seventeen CubeSat satellites to be launched in Q3 2025 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Glavcosmos, a company of Roscosmos, will launch seventeen CubeSat satellites in interests of Russian customers and one more small spacecraft in interests of a foreign customer in the third quarter of this year, the Russian space corporation said.

"Seventeen commercial small satellites of the CubeSat format produced in Russia will be launched from specialized launch containers in interests of Russian customers. One more small spacecraft will be launched in interests of a foreign customer," Roscosmos said. "Payloads are planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2025 from the Vostochny launch site," the company noted.

Glavcosmos provides the launch service and acts as the lead integrator for the launch of payloads, Roscosmos added.