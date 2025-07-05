Largest Legoland amusement park opens to visitors in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 5. /TASS/. The world's largest Legoland theme park has opened in the southwestern district of Jinshan in Shanghai. Local authorities expect the entertainment complex to attract around 2.4 million visitors annually.

Spanning 318,000 square meters, Shanghai Legoland features eight themed areas, 75 attractions, and a 250-room hotel. Visitors can see thousands of Lego models built from over 85 million pieces.

The centerpiece of the complex is Miniland, a pavilion featuring miniature models of Chinese landmarks, including the Shanghai waterfront, the Lujiazui financial center with its skyscrapers, the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Great Wall of China, and others.

Depending on the season, child tickets cost between 225 and 479 yuan ($31 and $66), and adult tickets cost between 319 and 599 yuan ($44 and $83).