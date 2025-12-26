Zaporozhye NPP says it could in theory supply electricity to data farms

MELITOPOL, December 26. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could in theory provide electricity to data farms, its Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS, adding that the plant's capacity is sufficient to power both the region's population and large industrial facilities.

"Technically, ZNPP is indeed capable of providing electricity to various industrial facilities, including mining farms. Considering the plant's size, its capacity is more than sufficient to meet the needs of the region's population and the safety of the plant itself. Therefore, I repeat, purely technically, mining farms that require large amounts of energy could be electrified by the ZNPP," she said.

But before that can happen, military action must cease and security guarantees be provided so that the plant can start generating electricity again, Yashina stressed.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on December 25 that Russia’s state corporation is ready for international cooperation in channeling energy from the Zaporozhye NPP to large energy consumers for commercial purposes, including data centers, mining farms, and processing plants. He noted that Rosatom is receiving signals through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international partners about the US’ readiness to cooperate on the electricity that the power plant will generate after its launch.