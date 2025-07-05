BRICS summit to discuss major world conflicts — South African president

PRETORIA, July 5. /TASS/. Issues of geopolitics and major crises, including the situation in Ukraine, will be discussed at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said ahead of his flight to Brazil.

"I am confident that the BRICS countries will address geopolitics and the global situation," the president said. "They will strengthen their voice in favor of promoting peace and security, calling for an end to the conflicts that are currently taking place on the planet," he pointed out. According to Ramaphosa, the summit will address the conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, and the Middle East, and participants will seek ways to resolve them.

"We want peace between Israel and Iran, as well as between Russia and Ukraine," the South African president noted. "The suffering inflicted on ordinary people and the destruction of infrastructure that creates further hardship must be stopped," he pointed out.

The BRICS summit will be held July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro under the Brazilian chairmanship. The main topics of discussion will be health, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, and peace and security.