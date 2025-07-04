Putin to take part in Brazil BRICS Summit on July 6 via video link — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the upcoming BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a briefing.

"On July 6 and 7, Rio de Janeiro will host the BRICS Summit. On Sunday, the president will join the main plenary session via video link," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, there will also be another event, which the Kremlin will announce at a later date.

Brazil will chair the 17th BRICS Summit, with an agenda covering health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, and issues of peace and security.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original lineup of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt became full members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia also joined the association on January 6, 2025.