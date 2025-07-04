Hamas’ new leader in Gaza not set for compromises with Israel — media

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. Hamas’ new military wing commander in the Gaza Strip, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, will hold a tougher position in ceasefire talks with Israel, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing regional sources.

According to the newspaper’s sources, al-Haddad took over as Hamas’ military commander in Gaza after Israeli forces killed the previous commander, Muhammad Sinwar in May 2025. The newspaper assumes that under the new leader, Hamas "will hold firm to its position demanding a total end to the war before releasing all remaining hostages," whereas Israel wants to exterminate Hamas’ military potential and remove it from power in Gaza.

One of the sources told NYT that al-Haddad had warned recently that either Hamas makes a "honorable deal" to end the war with Israel or else the war will become "a war of liberation or a war of martyrdom."

According to earlier reports, the latest Gaza settlement initiative provides for a 60-day ceasefire, the release of ten hostages and transfer of 18 bodies of hostages who died in the Gaza Strip, as well as the pullout of Israeli troops to the so-called Morag Axis running across the southern Gaza Strip from the east to the west between the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah. It also envisages the release of at least 1,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including 100 Arabs serving life sentences, as well as sending "tens of thousands" of trucks with relief aid to the enclave.

Israel has reportedly accepted this deal while Hamas is still mulling it over. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Hamas "takes this deal, because it will not get better - It will only get worse."