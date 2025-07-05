China’s foreign minister warns against repeating Israel-Iran conflict

PARIS, July 4. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned against repeating the conflict between Iran and Israel, saying another use of force would lead to a surge of hatred.

"The recent military conflict between Israel and Iran should not be repeated because war will not solve the problem of Iran's nuclear program. And a preemptive strike will clearly lack legitimacy, will be an arbitrary use of force, which will only cause more conflict and a buildup of more hatred," he said at a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

According to Wang Yi, force should be used in the interest of peace and not to prove that someone is right. The minister called for solving the Palestinian issue and the conflict in Gaza, saying they "can’t be sidelined." He said that the legitimate demands of the Palestinians should be met as soon as possible, and "the voice of justice of the Muslim world should be heard."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.