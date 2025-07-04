Over 60 killed in floods, landslides in Northern India — agency

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. At least 63 people have been killed and about 40 others are missing as a result of floods and landslides in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told reporters on Friday.

Monsoon rains have been lashing the region for over two weeks already. More than 100 people have been injured in incidents due to the extreme weather. Local infrastructure sustained damage amounting to roughly four billion Indian rupees (about $47 million), the state authorities reported. Residential houses, farm buildings, dozens of bridges and power lines have been left destroyed.

Rescuers continue to search for those missing, humanitarian camps have been set up in safe areas. Authorities issued an alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of further heavy rainfall. It will remain in effect until July 7. Most of the average annual precipitation falls in this region of India during the monsoon season, which lasts from late June to September.