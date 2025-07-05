UK to continue confrontation with Russia in foreseeable future — ambassador

LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. The confrontational stance toward Russia has become firmly entrenched in the UK, it is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS.· Commenting on the Strategic Defense Review and National Security Strategy presented by London in June, which portrayed Russia as an "immediate and urgent threat" to the country, the diplomat said: "There is nothing new in this." "The authorities have long adopted this focus on external threats, such as the confrontational stance toward Russia. Judging by all appearances, it will remain so in the foreseeable future. Both the Conservative and Labour parties have adhered to it. It is embedded in the ideology of the local elites and is being actively imposed on the population," the ambassador said.

According to Kelin, "there are indeed many threats in the modern world, mainly of a complex cross-border nature." "They can only be overcome through the joint efforts of the international community. However, the UK authorities are more concerned with fulfilling their short-term goals, such as showing off to their NATO allies and justifying budget reallocations that will allegedly allow for an increase in military spending in ten years, while neglecting other vital issues," the diplomat noted.

Kelin said that another motive for London is "ensuring a semblance of 'national unity,' which the Labour Party has been unable to achieve through honest and constructive means.".