EC mum on outcome of gas, sanction talks with Slovakia

BRUSSELS, July 4. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) does not comment on the outcome of talks with Slovakia regarding the rejection of Russian gas and blocking of the 18th package of sanctions, spokesperson of the commission Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at the briefing in Brussels.

A high-level delegation of the EC visited Bratislava, she said. "The meeting was held in a very good atmosphere, constructive atmosphere," she said, giving no details about the outcome of the consultations.

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico blocked the decision on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the summit in Brussels on July 26 and demanded compensations for the country as part of the plan of the EC to completely ban Russian gas purchases for all EU countries.