External power supply to Zaporozhye nuke plant restored

MELITOPOL, July 4. /TASS/. The Dneprovskaya electricity line has been put back in operation, and external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been restored, the nuclear facility said in a statement.

"Power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP has been restored. The Dneprovskaya 750 kV line is back in operation," the statement reads.

Emergency diesel generators have been stopped and switched to standby mode, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk noted. "There has been no malfunction in the operation of the NPP," he was quoted as saying in the statement.