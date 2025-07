VOLGOGRAD REGION, July 4. /TASS/. Russia may increase the duty on imports of flowers from unfriendly countries in 2025, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut said.

"We made the 20% duty last year. We will probably increase these duties this year," Lut said.

The Russian government lifted the duty on imports of flowers from unfriendly countries from 5% to 20% in 2024.