MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky held "a very important" phone call on Friday, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, said.

"A very important and meaningful conversation," Yermak shared on his Telegram channel. "All details [to follow] quite soon," he added.

On Thursday, Trump talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone.